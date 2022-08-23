HRCSL says Gotabaya is entitled to protection

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is entitled to protection and should be allowed to return to the country.

The HRCSL said that it had received complaints over alleged threats to the life of the former President and his family.

The commission said that Rajapaksa is entitled to the protection of the law to a safe return to the country and recommends that the Government provide adequate protection to his family to return to the country.

The HRCSL expressed these views to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“All persons are equal before the law and are entitled to the equal protection of the law,” under Article 12 (1). It is recommended that the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) takes all necessary steps to assess the threat situation and provide the Ex-President with the security protection provided under the law for an Ex-President to return to the country whenever he makes such a request,” the HRCSL said in the letter.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka following mass protests staged against him.

The former President fled to the Maldives and then Singapore and Thailand. (Colombo Gazette)