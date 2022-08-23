CurveUp offers Digital Workspace Training for Lawyers

Following its successful turnout and participation in its first ever batch of the Digital Workspace Training for Lawyers programme, CurveUp, a leading technology consultancy and education provider is now calling practicing lawyers across Sri Lanka to join its upcoming second batch. The 6-week program helps lawyers to upskill to the digital workspace and enhance literacy in Cyber Law and Cyber Security in addition to virtual communication skills.

Digital Workspace Training for Lawyers, sponsored by the American Center Colombo through the U.S. Embassy Colombo, Sri Lanka, is a programme aimed to equip lawyers with a multitude of emerging and contemporary learning and skills required to navigate today’s digital landscape.

The programme comprises of best practices for legal communication, digital workspace infrastructure, communication, digital footprint, networking, planning, and collaboration, learnings on digital nomad culture focusing on identity as a digital lawyer, emerging trends, pros and cons of virtual court hearings, and helping digitalize services to create a digital workspace.

It also takes lawyers through the concept and existing cyber laws in Sri Lanka, with the view of understanding the various institutions, legal procedures, mechanisms and challenges with implementing such cyber laws. And on cyber security where one could explore live cyber attack maps, and gain perspectives on the global leadership on cyber security, cyber crimes, fata protection and privacy and e-transation legislations, type of cyber threats, cyber bullying among other interesting topics.

Some of the resource persons of the programme include Mr Dinushka Medagoda, Attorney at law and Managing Partner of E-Law Chambers, Ms Naushalya Rajapakshe, Attorney at law and Founding Director of Yeheliya Foundation, and Mr Asela Waidyalankara, a renowned cyber security expert with more than a decade of experience in progressive technology, digital strategy and policy in the country.

Digital Workspace Training for Lawyers is conducted via Zoom for six weeks, with the second batch scheduled to commence by the end of this Month. The eligibility criteris for the programme required 2-3 years of experience, basic IT literacy and English language competency. For further information, please contact Amra on +94 76 066 7622 or via email amra.s@gocurveup.com.

CurveUp actively works together with numerous schools, global institututions, SME, and NGO communities to develop solutions that are innovative, adaptive, and effective, facilitating meticulously designed learning and development activities through its DDE – Design, Deliver & Engage concept. For more information about CurveUp – visit www.gocurveup.com.