Catch the Thrills of the 2022 Rugby Championship on Your Dialog Television and Dialog ViU App.

All the excitement, thrills and action of Southern Hemisphere Rugby is coming to your Dialog Television and the Dialog ViU app this season, as the 2022 Rugby Championship has kicked after the Pandemic. The four teams, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are battling on the ground while Emiliano Boffelli, Rob Valetini , Will Jordan and Lukhanyo Am leaving their mark on the tournament. Witness the All Blacks play the first two tests in South Africa that are make or break for Ian Foster’s coaching ticket. And a Puma side, floating high after their tour victory over Scotland, welcome the Wallabies to Argentina.

Catch all the action on Premier Sports on Dialog Television (Channel No. 134) and enjoy every game of the 2022 Rugby Championship, live from the 6th of August, right up to the final round on 24th September.

Don’t miss even a second of the excitement! Activate Premiere Sports on your Dialog Television, if you already haven’t, by simply sending an SMS reading, “On <Space> Your Dialog Television Account Number <Space> Channel Number (134)” and send to 0770 679 679. You can also easily activate the channel using the MyDialog app. And, if you miss a live match, don’t worry, because you can rewatch it for up to 72 hours after the broadcast has ended, on the DialogViU app.

If you’re already a Dialog Television customer, you can even tune into the action on the go, thanks to the Dialog ViU app from anywhere, anytime. And, if you have subscribed to Premiere Sports, you get to watch it on the ViU app with no data charges.

So, get Premiere Sports activated on your Dialog Television or download the ViU app to witness the 2022 Rugby Championship, because it’s an exhilarating and exciting season, after a long hiatus!