SC commences hearing petitions against 22nd Amendment

The Supreme Court today commenced hearings into the petitions filed against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

A total of 9 petitions had been filed against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The petitioners includes Attoney-at-law Nagananda Kodituwakku.

The Attorney General was named as the respondent in the petitions.

The petitioners claimed that some clauses in the draft amendment are against the provisions of the Constitution.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was presented to Parliament by Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe earlier this month.

Cabinet has already approved the draft proposal of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The amendment was earlier referred to as the 21st Amendment but is now recognised as the 22nd Amendment as another draft 21st Amendment has already been gazetted.

The Supreme Court had in June determined that certain clauses of the 21st Amendment were inconsistent with the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)