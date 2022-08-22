President holds talks with Opposition Leader

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had talks with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today.

Premadasa tweeted saying he had a forthright amicable discussion with the President on the challenges faced by the country.

The Opposition Leader said that he re-emphasized the commitment of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to support all progressive initiatives via a parliamentary committee system.

Premadasa said that he had also stressed on the grave reservations of the SJB on the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as state policy. (Colombo Gazette)