Indian coast guard rescues 8 Sri Lankan refugees stranded at sea

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued eight Sri Lankan refugees who were stranded for three days in the middle of the sea near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu. The Sri Lankan refugees include 3 children and an infant.

When personnel from the Indian Coast Guard spotted the refugees stranded at Arichalmunai, they intercepted and brought them to the shores in a hovercraft on Sunday.

Sources told that the refugees were brought to the Mandapam marine police station. They were identified as 36-year-old Chandrakumar and his wife Delchithiram with their seven-year-old son and two-month-old infant from Kilinochchi district in Sri Lanka. Moreover, 30-year-old Kirubakaran and his wife Nishanthi with their two daughters aged nine and four from Jaffna were also rescued by the ICG. Marine Police officials said the refugees would be handed over to the officials at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre.

According to sources, with the arrival of eight persons on Sunday, the number of refugees from Sri Lanka has increased to 142. Among them, one aged woman died of medical complications and exhaustion in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. (Courtesy Republic World)