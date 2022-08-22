Defence Ministry approves 90-day DO on Wasantha Mudalige

The Ministry of Defence has approved a 90-day Detention Order (DO) on the Convenor of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was last week directed to take over the interrogation of Wasantha Mudalige.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne had directed the CID to take over the investigations.

A detention order was also issued last week on Mudalige.

The Defence Ministry had earlier granted approval to detain Mudalige and Hashan Gunathilake for 72 days to be questioned by the Police.

Mudalige was arrested following a protest staged in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)