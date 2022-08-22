Australia working with India to provide fuel to Sri Lanka military

Australia says it is working with India to provide fuel to Sri Lanka’s military.

The Australian High Commission in Colombo said that the move will help the fight against transnational crime

“Australia is pleased to be working with India to provide fuel to Sri Lanka’s navy and air force. It will help our longstanding cooperation against transnational crime to continue. As Indian Ocean neighbours, all three counties share a commitment to preserving regional security,” the Australian High Commission tweeted.

Sri Lanka and Australia are working closely to fight human smuggling with several Sri Lankans looking to reach Australia by boat illegally.

Over the past few weeks the Sri Lankan Navy has prevented several Sri Lankans from reaching Australia by boat. (Colombo Gazette)