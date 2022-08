Actor Jehan Appuhami was granted bail after he surrendered to the Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

He was wanted after being accused of forcibly entering the President’s House.

The actor surrendered to the Fort Magistrate’s Court today and was released on bail.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court ordered activist Piyath Nikeshala to be remanded until 26th August.

He was charged with forcibly entering the Prime Minister’s Office on 14th July. (Colombo Gazette)