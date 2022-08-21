UN Rapporteur urges Ranil not to sign detention order

A United Nations Special Rapporteur has urged President Ranil Wickremesinghe not to sign detention orders against Wasantha Mudalige and two others.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor said she was deeply concerned that human rights defenders Wasantha Mudalige, Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilaka and Galwewa Siridamma Thero have been arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

She urged President Ranil Wickremesinghe not to sign their detention orders.

Mary Lawlor warned that signing the detention orders would be a “dark day” for Sri Lanka.

A Detention Order (DO) had been issued last week on the Convenor of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige.

The Defence Ministry had granted approval to detain Mudalige and Hashan Gunathilake for 72 days to be questioned by the Police.

Mudalige was arrested following a protest staged in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)