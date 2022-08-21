President tells public servants to work or go home

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today said that public servants must either work or go home.

He said that public servants must work or go home and not expect to be paid for not working.

The President expressed these views at the District Development Council meeting held in Anuradhapura today.

Parliamentarians and others from the United National Party (UNP), Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) attended the meeting.

The President said that he is prepared to work with all the political parties, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna.

Meanwhile, SLFP MP Duminda Dissanayake said that the President now has a final opportunity to unite the political parties and address the crisis in the country.

Dissanayake said that a similar opportunity was giving in 2015 but that was unsuccessful. (Colombo Gazette)