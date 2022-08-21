G. L warns of repercussions following Wasantha’s detention

Former Foreign Minister Professor G.L Peiris has warned of possible negative repercussions following the detention of student activist Wasantha Mudalige under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The former Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), said that the Government has decided not to extend the State of Emergency but has decided to use the more dangerous PTA.

He warned that using the PTA could result in Sri Lanka facing negative repercussions at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The former Minister also said that using the PTA could impact Sri Lanka’s chances of continuing to enjoy the GSP Plus trade concession offered by the European Union (EU).

A Detention Order (DO) had been issued last week on the Convenor of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige.

The Defence Ministry had granted approval to detain Mudalige and Hashan Gunathilake for 72 days to be questioned by the Police.

Mudalige was arrested following a protest staged in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)