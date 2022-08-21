CID takes over interrogation of IUSF Convenor

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been directed to take over the interrogation of the Convenor of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has directed the CID to take over the investigations.

A Detention Order (DO) had been issued last week on the Convenor of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige.

The Defence Ministry had granted approval to detain Mudalige and Hashan Gunathilake for 72 days to be questioned by the Police.

Mudalige was arrested following a protest staged in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)