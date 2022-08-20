Military placed on alert to maintain law and order

By Easwaran Rutnam

The military has been placed on alert to maintain law and order for another month.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a gazette notice deploying the military around the country, to maintain law and order.

“By virtue of the powers vested in me by Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), I, Ranil Wickremesinghe, President, do by this order call out with effect from August 22, 2022 all the members of the Armed Forces specified in the First Schedule hereto, for the maintenance of public order in the areas specified in the Second Schedule hereto,” the gazette notice states.

The military has been placed on alert continuously every month through a fresh gazette notice.

The decision to continue seeking military assistance to maintain law and order comes despite the State of Emergency not being extended since end of this week.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had said this week that the State of Emergency will not be extended as normalcy has returned to the country. (Colombo Gazette)