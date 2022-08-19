Navy rescues fishermen from sinking boat

The Sri Lanka Navy rescued six fishermen from a boat which was sinking following an accident involving a ship off Dondra in the southern waters.

The Navy said that the multi-day trawler was reported to be in distress about 18.5 nautical miles (34 km) off Dondra.

The trawler ‘Dileesha Putha II’ (Reg. No. IMUL-A-1024 MTR) which left the Kudawella fisheries harbour on 16th August 2022, was at risk of sinking after colliding with a ship.

The owner of the trawler had reported the incident to the fishing monitoring point of SLCG at the Kudawella fisheries harbour.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at the Navy Headquarters was informed about the incident by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The MRCC Colombo sent a distress signal to the ships in the sea area.

Subsequently, a Navy Fast Attack Craft was rushed to the sea area where the incident was reported to rescue the six fishermen.

Having located the sinking trawler, the Navy rescued the six fishermen this morning and rushed them to the Tangalle Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)