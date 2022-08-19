Detention order slapped on Wasantha Mudalige

A Detention Order (DO) has been issued on the Convenor of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige.

The Defence Ministry has granted approval to detain Mudalige and Hashan Gunathilake for 90 days to be questioned by the Police.

Mudalige was arrested following a protest staged in Colombo yesterday.

Meanwhile, 16 others who were arrested following the protest were granted bail by the Colombo Additional Magistrate.

The Police fired tear gas and water on the protest at Union Place last afternoon.

The protest was organized by the Inter-University Student’s Federation (IUSF).

A number of those who were involved in the protest at Galle Face also took part in the protest march.

The protesters demanded the release of all those involved in the demonstrations against the Government. (Colombo Gazette)