Australia to provide additional $25 million to help Sri Lanka

Australia will provide an additional $25 million to help Sri Lanka meet urgent food and healthcare needs, as it confronts its worst economic crisis in 70 years.

The announcement was made in a joint press statement issued by Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The statement said that during this challenging period, Australia stands with the people of Sri Lanka, especially those experiencing severe hardship.

This additional support brings Australia’s Official Development Assistance response to $75 million.

“Our support will be delivered through UN agencies to provide food, health and nutrition services, access to safe water and essential support for those at risk, including women and children,” the statement said.

Australia said that its continued assistance to Sri Lanka supports the mutual interest in a secure and resilient Indian Ocean and reinforces the 75 year-strong relationship built on cooperation and community connection.

The extra humanitarian assistance is in addition to the $23 million in ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23. (Colombo Gazette)