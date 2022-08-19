76th Bradby Shield at Amaya Hills, Kandy

The 76th Bradby Shield encounter between Trinity College and Royal College returns to Amaya Hills Kandy and they are pulling out all the stops this year going above and beyond with their Bradby deals happening on the 3rd of September.

The Resort will be offering transfers from the train station to the resort, shuttle service to Pallakele stadium and back, live music featuring OIC, papare bands, a gala dinner buffet from 7 pm – midnight with a massive spread of International and local cuisine, live cooking stations, bites corners, beverage promotions, and entrance to the Le Garage nightclub after party with Sun FM, followed by a lavish breakfast buffet on the 4th of September and an unlimited brunch all for Rs. 30,000. In addition to this, the resort will also offer a special rate of Rs. 8,000 for two adults inclusive of transport from The Kingsbury Colombo to Amaya Hills Kandy and back.

The Resort features some of the most talented Chefs in the city displaying skill and flair, taking you on a gastronomic journey. Make your way down to grilled meats, dim sum stations, seafood counters, made-to-order chapatis and glorious desserts.

Amaya Hills Kandy also boasts the most popular nightclub in the city – Le Garage which will reopen its doors on the 3rd of September together with SUN FM DJ’s taking over the floor to give you the night of your life in Kandy with a brilliant after party featuring their best DJ’s. From midnight snacks to special beverage promotions, set your spirits high in the hills.

Amaya Hills Kandy is located in the lush green mountain range of Hanthana bordering the best views in the city, jaw dropping sunsets and cool vibes. With 100 rooms and suites, restaurants, a rooftop view bar, nightclub and a large pool, the resort is the ideal location for the vibrant Bradby weekend.

For all inquiries please call Nadia on 0777 411 649 or Rajitha on 0772 861 222