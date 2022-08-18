SLPP demands protection for Gotabaya

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has demanded protection for former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The SLPP put forward the demand during a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

SLPP National Organizer and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had assured the President the fullest support of the SLPP to address the current crisis in the country.

The SLPP had also requested the President to ensure former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is given safe passage into Sri Lanka.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is currently in Thailand and is expected to return to Sri Lanka next week. (Colombo Gazette)