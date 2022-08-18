Mervyn Silva arrested for storming SLRC in 2007

Former Minister Mervyn Silva was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today for storming the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation in 2007.

He was produced before a Magistrate and released.

The former Minister was asked to appear in court again on 16th November.

Silva and his bodyguards stormed Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation on 27 December 2007 and allegedly assaulted an official.

Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation staff later took Silva hostage and refused to allow him to leave the building.

The military had to later escort Silva out of the building and he was attacked in the process by the TV station staff. (Colombo Gazette)