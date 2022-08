Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera has sought a criminal investigation on the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL).

“Today I lodged a complaint with the CID to investigate CPC & CPSTL activities. Requested to investigate Fuel procurement, Evaluation of proposals, Non placement of orders, Selection of suppliers, Delays in payments, Distribution irregularities & Allegations made by individuals,” the Minister tweeted.