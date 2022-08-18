Amnesty to deposit foreign currency in hands of the public

A one month amnesty period has been declared to deposit foreign currency in the hands of the public.

The Centra Bank of Sri Lanka said that in order to attract foreign currency held with the public into the banking system, the Minister of Finance has issued an Order granting an amnesty period of one month effective from 15.08.2022 for persons in, or resident in, Sri Lanka who hold foreign currency notes.

Foreign currency holders have been told to deposit the dollars into a Personal Foreign Currency Account or into a Business Foreign Currency Account as specified in the Order, as applicable or sell it to an Authorized Dealer (Licensed Commercial Bank or National Savings Bank).

Further information on the above can be accessed by:

a. Contacting any Licensed Commercial Bank or National Savings Bank.

b. Referring the Order under Section 8 of the Foreign Exchange Act published in the

Gazette (Extraordinary) Notification No. 2293/07 dated 15.08.2022 via the official

website of the Department of Foreign Exchange, www.dfe.lk.

c. Contacting the Foreign Exchange Department through 011-2477255, 011-2398511

and dfe@cbsl.lk

(Colombo Gazette)