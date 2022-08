Laugfs Gas has reduced the price of domestic gas from tonight.

The company said that the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder and a 5kg cylinder have been reduced.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 1,050 and a 5kg cylinder by Rs. 420.

Laugfs said that a 12.5 kg gas cylinder will now be sold for Rs. 5,800, a 5 kg cylinder for Rs. 2,320 and a 2 kg cylinder for Rs. 928. (Colombo Gazette)