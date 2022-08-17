Gotabaya might return to Sri Lanka next week

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return to Sri Lanka next week, Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga claimed.

Weeratunga said that Rajapaksa is expected to return on 24th or 25th August.

He said that he had spoken to the former President who is currently in Thailand.

Weeratunga said that Rajapaksa had informed him that he will return to Sri Lanka next week.

However, he said that there could be a sudden change of plans.

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and Singapore before seeking refuge in Thailand as a result of the protests against him in Sri Lanka.

The Government had said this week that as a former President, Rajapaksa will be given security in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)