CID grills swimming champion Julian Bolling

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today recorded a statement from Sri Lanka’s swimming champion Julian Bolling.

Bolling was questioned for several hours over the 9th July protest near the private residence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, which was later set on fire.

The CID also questioned businessman Jonathan Martenstyn over the same incident.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Roshan Mahanama said that the right to speech and expression of opinion in a peaceful way is a basic human right.

“In a society where people turn a blind eye for money, power & personal interest, my friend Julian has always been outspoken and stood for what’s right without any political bias, like me. It is sad to see a great human being like Julian who has brought much glory to the country and with an unblemished track record in the society is being questioned while many who needs to be questioned remain untouched, at large,” Mahanama tweeted.

Julian Bolling had supported the protests at Galle Face staged against the Government. (Colombo Gazette)