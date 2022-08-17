Canada to contribute towards sustainable economic growth in Sri Lanka

Canada is to contribute towards sustainable economic growth in Sri Lanka

Canada and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the WUSC Volunteer Cooperation Program 2020-2027.

The MoU was signed by David McKinnon, High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka and K.M. Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, at the Ministry of Finance.

Signing the MoU, McKinnon said “The program will contribute to sustainable economic growth in Sri Lanka and foster closer relations between our two countries. IGNI+E will bring valued technical assistance and create opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the Canadian and Sri Lankan participants.”

Funded by Global Affairs Canada, the Innovative Global Networks for Inclusion & Equality (IGNI+E) Project is a volunteer program spanning over nine countries, including Sri Lanka.

This seven year initiative (2020-2027) is implemented by the World University Service of Canada (WUSC).

It will support local partners to implement initiatives and provide services for poor and marginalised youth, particularly young women, in a sustainable, innovative and inclusive manner.

WUSC brings more than three decades of participation in Sri Lanka’s development, as part of Canada’s enduring commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive Sri Lanka.

The IGNI+E project in Sri Lanka will support government, non-governmental, private and social enterprise sectors, by engaging and harnessing the knowledge and expertise of qualified Canadian volunteers.

Eighteen Sri Lankan volunteers will also be selected to support local partners in the project. Two of the Sri Lankan volunteers will participate in a workshop in Canada on green entrepreneurship and gender lens investment.

Their visit will include meetings with think tanks and exposure to business incubators/accelerators supporting women entrepreneurs working on climate initiatives in Canada. (Colombo Gazette)