William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential poll

Celebrations have broken out in several parts of the country, including in Mr Ruto’s strongholds of the Rift Valley, and that of his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, in the Central region.

Supporters of Mr Odinga have staged protests in the western city of Kisumu and some parts of Nairobi.

But generally there’s a sense of relief that the result has finally been declared because the country had ground into a halt since election day on 9 August, economic activities had stalled and schools remain closed.