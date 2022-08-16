UNDP Regional Director for Asia-Pacific in Sri Lanka for talks

Regional Director for Asia-Pacific from the United Nations Development Coordination Office David McLachlan-Karr arrived in Sri Lanka today (16 August).

McLachlan-Karr will meet with Government, the Opposition, civil society, the diplomatic community and others.

He will also travel to Jaffna to meet with Government and civil society groups there.

His discussions with officials in Sri Lanka will focus on the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027 which will guide the work of all UN Agencies in Sri Lanka over the next five years.

The Development Coordination Office’s objective is to support the capacity, effectiveness and efficiency of Resident Coordinators and the UN development system as a whole in support of national efforts for sustainable development. (Colombo Gazette)