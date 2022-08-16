President decides not to extend State of Emergency

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided not to extend the State of Emergency when it lapses later this week.

The President said that the State of Emergency will not be extended as the situation in Sri Lanka has now returned to normal.

“The situation is normal and I will not be extending the emergency. It will lapse by the end of the week,” he said.

The President expressed these views at an event held in Colombo today.

The President declared a State of Emergency on 17 July 2022 and on 27th July Parliament approved the extension of the emergency laws.

The emergency laws were used to crackdown on anti-Government protests resulting in the protesters who had gathered at Galle Face since April withdrawing from the area last week. (Colombo Gazette)