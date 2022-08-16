National anthem to be sung in Tamil at 75th Independence anniversary celebrations

The National anthem will be sung in Tamil at Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence anniversary celebrations next year, the Government said today.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that there was no issue in having the anthem in Tamil.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had dropped the Tamil version of the anthem.

As a result, in 2020 for the first time since 2016 there was no Tamil national anthem at the 72nd Independence Day celebrations in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet sub-committee has been appointed to plan Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day anniversary celebrations to take place in February next year.

The Government said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe will head the Cabinet sub-committee.

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Cabinet sub-committee which will include Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Others in the Cabinet sub-committee are Ministers Douglas Devananda, Susil Premajayantha, Bandula Gunawardena, Keheliya Rambukwella, Ali Sabry, Vidura Wickramanayake, Kanchana Wijesekera and Tiran Alles.

Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day anniversary celebrations will take place on 4th February next year. (Colombo Gazette)