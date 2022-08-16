Iran assures continued assistance to Sri Lanka

Iran has assured continued assistance to Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said today.

The Ambassador of Iran Hashem Ashjazadeh called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister referred to the longstanding cordial relations and briefed the Ambassador on the economic downturn that Sri Lanka is encountering at present and tangible measures so far taken by the Government to stabilize the situation.

Ambassador Hashem Ashjazadeh emphasized the importance of the Sri Lanka – Iran bilateral relationship and assured the continued assistance of the Republic of Iran to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)