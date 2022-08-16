Gotabaya to be given security in Sri Lanka

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be given security and other privileges entitled to a former President in Sri Lanka.
Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters today that former Presidents in Sri Lanka are entitled to certain privileges.
As a result, he said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be given security and other privileges in Sri Lanka.
Rajapaksa arrived in Bangkok last week after his visa ran out following a month-long stint in Singapore where he had taken refuge from protesters at home.
The deposed leader reached the Don Mueang International Airport in Thailand on a private jet.
Rajapaksa flew into Singapore from the Maldives on July 14 after fleeing a deepening economic crisis and widespread protests in Sri Lanka. He tendered his resignation shortly after his arrival. (Colombo Gazette)