The body of a male has been found washed ashore in Ratmalana.

The Police said that the body was washed ashore in the Ratmalana beach.

Several unidentified bodies have been washed shore in Colombo and the surrounding areas in the past few weeks.

Bodies were found washed ashore in Galle Face, Wellawate and Wattala.

The cause of death of the victims have not yet been made public. (Colombo Gazette)