Adani issued provisional approval for two wind power projects

The Adani Group in India has been issued provisional approval for two wind power projects in Mannar and Pooneryn, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He said that the project will be for an investment of over USD 500 million.

Wijesekera said that he met with officials of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Sustainable Energy Authority to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects in the country.

The Minster said that Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approvals for two wind projects of 286MW in Mannar and 234MW in Pooneryn.

Wijesekera said that 21 out of 46 projects that were delayed due to Ceylon Electricity Board Act amendments will enter into power purchase agreements next week.

The Minister also said that 26 renewable energy proposals from expressions of interest that were given provisional approvals are to be expedited with grid clearance and transmission plans. He said the other proposals are to be evaluated within 30 days. (Colombo Gazette)