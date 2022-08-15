Jayanath Colombage picked as new Ambassador to Indonesia

Former Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof) Jayanath Colombage has been picked as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia.

The Parliament Committee on High Posts approved the appointments of five Secretaries to Ministries and one Ambassador, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of Admiral (Prof) Jayanath Colombage as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Indonesia.

In addition, the appointments of M. B. R Pushpakumara as the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, R.M.C.M Herath as the Secretary to the Ministry of Wild Life and Forest and K.M.M Siriwardana as the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, were approved by the Committee on High Posts.

The committee has also approved the appointments of S. J. S Chandraguptha as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and R.P.A Wimalaweera as the Secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment. (Colombo Gazette)