Woman throws child in river and attempts suicide in Wattala

A woman has thrown her child in the river in Wattala and attempted suicide.

The Police said that the 42-year old woman had thrown her 5 year-old son into the Kelaniya River in Wattala.

She had then attempted to take her own life.

However, people in the area had rescued the woman and handed her over to the Police.

The little boy has been reported missing and a search operation has been launched to locate him.

Investigations into the incident are now underway. (Colombo Gazette)

Sri Lanka Sumithrayo: If you feel emotionally overwhelmed please know we are here for you. Give us a call, visit any of our centres or drop us an email. It is never too late to reach out. Direct: +94 11 2682570 / +94 11 2674436 Mobile/WhatsApp: 0767 520 620, 0777 723 696