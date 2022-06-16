Sri Lanka tells UN not to interfere in China’s domestic issues

Sri Lanka has told the United Nations (UN) not to interfere in China’s domestic issues.

The Sri Lankan delegation in Geneva noted that UNGA resolutions 60/251 and 48/141 require that the work of the Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner’s Office is guided by principles of impartiality, non-selectivity, constructive international dialogue and cooperation.

“We reiterate the importance of the Council and its associated entities adhering to these salient principles,” Sri Lanka told the UN Human Rights Council at its ongoing 50th Session.

Sri Lanka said it welcomes the visit paid by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to China, including the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at the invitation of the Chinese Government.

“We welcome that the Chinese side and the OHCHR had a thorough exchange on cooperation,” the Sri Lanka delegation said.

Sri Lanka noted that respect for the sovereignty and non-interference, as enshrined in Article 2 of the UN Charter, must form the bedrock of engagement in all multilateral fora.

The Sri Lanka delegation added that Sri Lanka has consistently adhered to the One China policy and continues to do so.

“Initiatives taken with the consent and cooperation of the country concerned, will contribute to genuine dialogue and productivity,” the Sri Lanka Government said.

Sri Lanka said it stands ready to continuing engagement with the HRC and its mechanisms on a footing of mutual cooperation and respect, in line with our national priorities. (Colombo Gazette)