Protests in several parts of the country demanding fuel

Protests were staged in several parts of the country today by people demanding fuel.

The protesters blocked key roads and disrupted vehicular movements.

Highlevel Road in Nugegoda and Slave Island were among the areas affected by protests.

Protesters sat on the road in some area while in other places vehicles were parked across the road.

The Police said that motorists had been asked to use alternative routes during the protests.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of fuel with the last shipment of diesel arriving in the country today.

Long queues were seen at fuel stations across the country today. (Colombo Gazette)