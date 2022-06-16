Final shipment of fuel under Indian Credit Line arrives in Sri Lanka

The final shipment of fuel under the Indian Credit Line arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The Government said that 40,000 MT of diesel arrived at the Colombo Port today.

The Export Import Bank (EXIM) of India and the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) had in February signed a USD 500 million Line of Credit (LOC) Agreement for the purchase of petroleum products.

India’s support for fuel imports by Sri Lanka from India, through the LOC of USD 500 million was in response to Sri Lanka’s urgent requirement.

Subsequently a number of ships arrived in Sri Lanka from India with fuel. (Colombo Gazette)