Three-wheel drivers block Galle Road in Dehiwala

Three-wheel drivers blocked the Galle Road in Dehiwala today and obstructed traffic, demanding fuel.
The three-wheel drivers accused the authorities of failing to resolve the fuel crisis.
They said that the crisis has affected their day-to-day income as they have not been able to operate their three-wheel taxis.
The drivers placed their three-wheelers across one section of the road in Dehiwala and protested.
Sri Lanka is facing a severe fuel shortage and the Government has now urged the public to use fuel sparingly.
The shortage of fuel has been caused by a serious drop in foreign reserves. (Colombo Gazette)