Three-wheel drivers block Galle Road in Dehiwala

Three-wheel drivers blocked the Galle Road in Dehiwala today and obstructed traffic, demanding fuel.

The three-wheel drivers accused the authorities of failing to resolve the fuel crisis.

They said that the crisis has affected their day-to-day income as they have not been able to operate their three-wheel taxis.

The drivers placed their three-wheelers across one section of the road in Dehiwala and protested.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe fuel shortage and the Government has now urged the public to use fuel sparingly.

The shortage of fuel has been caused by a serious drop in foreign reserves. (Colombo Gazette)