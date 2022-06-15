Sanath Nishantha and Moratuwa Mayor granted bail

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Sanath Nishantha and Moratuwa Mayor Samanlal Fernando were granted bail today by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court over the 9th May incidents.

Meanwhile, Dan Priyasad was ordered to be further remanded until 22 June over the mob attack on peaceful protesters at Galle Face and near Temple Trees.

The mob had launched the attack on the demonstrators after attending a meeting at Temple Trees with then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Attorney General (AG) had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest the suspects, including Members of Parliament (MP), accused of being involved in the mob violence on 9th May. (Colombo Gazette)