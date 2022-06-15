Navy detains another 64 people attempting to migrate by boat

The Navy has detained another 64 people attempting to migrate by boat, the Navy media unit said.

The illegal migrants were detained during a special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the eastern seas this morning (15th June 2022).

A fast attack craft attached to the Eastern Naval Command intercepted the local fishing trawler during a patrol off Trincomalee.

Upon being searched, the Navy apprehended 64 persons, believed to be illegal immigrants heading to a foreign country by.

Among the apprehended individuals were 50 males including 07 persons involved in the racket, 11 females and 03 children, who were aged 02 to 55 years.

The suspects are residents of Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Jaffna.

A number of people have been arrested over the past few days while attempting to migrate using the sea route. (Colombo Gazette)