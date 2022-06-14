Sri Lanka seeks medical assistance from Iran

Sri Lanka has sought assistance from Iran to import medical items, the Tehran Times reported.

The assistance was sought when the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Iran, Wishwanath Aponsu, met Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

At the meeting he called for importing medical items and equipment from Iran to ease the crisis of medicine shortage in his country.

Aponsu also said that Sri Lanka’s economic situation today is extremely critical, especially in the fields of oil, fuel, medicine, etc., and the poor situation in Sri Lankan hospitals is due to the shortage of medicines for cancer patients, diabetics, and medicines for pediatric diseases.

Pointing to Iran as a manufacturer of medicine and medical equipment, he called for cooperation with the IRCS, because Sri Lanka not only has problems in supplying medicine but also with medical equipment. (Colombo Gazette)