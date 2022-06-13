US and China discuss ways to support Sri Lanka

The United States and China had talks today on ways to support Sri Lanka.
China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong met with the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung at the Chinese Embassy in Colombo today.
The Chinese Embassy said that they had a friendly discussion on broad topics of mutual interest.
The Embassy said that China and the United States could work together to help Sri Lanka overcome current difficulties.
Meanwhile, the US Ambassador tweeted saying she met with the Chinese Ambassador and discussed the political and economic situation in Sri Lanka.
” Interesting to share ideas about trade, investment, and development, as well as ways to support Sri Lankan efforts to ensure political stability and economic growth,” she said.
The meeting draws significance as the relationship between China and the US is on rocky ground. (Colombo Gazette)
The western powers guided Singapore to make sure that western investments are safe as well as Singapore’s development was steady. Singapore wasn’t leaning on China or India in the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s. The political stability was the first priority in Singapore for the western powers to safeguard their involvements. Unfortunately, China didn’t do that in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal etc. The South Asian leaders didn’t know what was required from China. The Rajapaksas were dancing as the wish. They changed the country’s constitution to appoint their brother as a Finance Minister who is an American citizen. The Americans would not allow a Chinese, Indian or Sri Lankan citizen to become a congressman. Clearly, appointing an American as a minister in Asia was an insult to Asians but China didn’t take it seriously. The Chinese Communist Party didn’t make wise decisions to protect the Chinese people’s hard earned money nor helped the South Asian leaders to choose the right path to become successful. In essence, China has failed to increase its soft power by helping developing countries to come up.