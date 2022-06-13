US and China discuss ways to support Sri Lanka

The United States and China had talks today on ways to support Sri Lanka.

China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong met with the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung at the Chinese Embassy in Colombo today.

The Chinese Embassy said that they had a friendly discussion on broad topics of mutual interest.

The Embassy said that China and the United States could work together to help Sri Lanka overcome current difficulties.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador tweeted saying she met with the Chinese Ambassador and discussed the political and economic situation in Sri Lanka.

” Interesting to share ideas about trade, investment, and development, as well as ways to support Sri Lankan efforts to ensure political stability and economic growth,” she said.

The meeting draws significance as the relationship between China and the US is on rocky ground. (Colombo Gazette)