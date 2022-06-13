Soft liquor license to SLTDA approved tourist establishments

Soft liquor licenses will be issued to tourist establishments approved by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

Cabinet has approved a proposal to issue soft liquor licenses to all establishments registered with the SLTDA.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that the move will help promote tourism and bring foreign revenue for the country as well as all tourism stakeholders.

“Big win for tourism in Sri Lanka,” the Minister said in a tweet.

He also thanked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for helping secure Cabinet approval for the proposal. (Colombo Gazette)