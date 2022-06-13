Harsha claims MBS rejected Nasheed’s request to help Sri Lanka

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, also known as MBS, has rejected a request from Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed to help Sri Lanka, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva said.
He said that Nasheed had told him he had approached MBS and sought assistance for Sri Lanka.
According to the MP the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince had told Nasheed that Sri Lanka does not have a proper plan in place.
Harsha de Silva said that Nasheed had also spoken to the ruler of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler had asked for a list of properties Sri Lanka is prepared to sell.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had held discussions with Nasheed last month.
During the discussions Nasheed had reportedly offered to assist Sri Lanka in securing relief for the country from foreign nations.
The Prime Minister had accepted the former President’s offer and appointed him to coordinate the relief efforts. (Colombo Gazette)
Who is this Nasheed? What is his role in the calamity of Sri Lanka’s economy? Why is he imposing himself between Sri Lanka and the oil rich Arab countries? What is his profit in creeping as a go-between at this juncture? Is he an international figure, who has gained respect in the world stage? I am sure Ranil is better known than this Islander. There is a saying in Tamil, it is better to fall at the feet of your enemy than at the feet of the witness. If we want any help some of our politicians, including Harsha is better known, as a Sri Lankan. Why do we need an irrelevant Islander to present our case? This has never happened before in history. Soliyan Kudumi Summa Aadathu! REMEMBER NOTHING comes free – including Nasheed.
He is a Muslim. Muslims will only help their own.