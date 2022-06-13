Harsha claims MBS rejected Nasheed’s request to help Sri Lanka

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, also known as MBS, has rejected a request from Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed to help Sri Lanka, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva said.

He said that Nasheed had told him he had approached MBS and sought assistance for Sri Lanka.

According to the MP the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince had told Nasheed that Sri Lanka does not have a proper plan in place.

Harsha de Silva said that Nasheed had also spoken to the ruler of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler had asked for a list of properties Sri Lanka is prepared to sell.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had held discussions with Nasheed last month.

During the discussions Nasheed had reportedly offered to assist Sri Lanka in securing relief for the country from foreign nations.

The Prime Minister had accepted the former President’s offer and appointed him to coordinate the relief efforts. (Colombo Gazette)