Dr. Shafi to use salary arrears to purchase essential medicines

Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital has decided to donate his salary arrears to purchase essential medicines for Sri Lanka.

Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen has received Rs. 2.67 Million as his salary arrears after he was wrong accused of performing illegal sterilization operations.

The doctor had been sent on permanent leave but was reinstated after investigations found that the allegations against him were false.

Dr. Shihabdeen has said that he will use the money to purchase essential medicines for the public. (Colombo Gazette)