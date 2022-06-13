CEB Chairman resigns days after controversy

The Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) M.C.C. Ferdinando has resigned from his post just days after there was controversy over a statement he had made.

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera tweeted saying he has accepted the resignation letter of the CEB Chairman.

Wijesekera said that Vice Chairman Nalinda Ilangaokoon will take over as the new Chairman of the CEB.

“I have accepted the letter of resignation tendered to me by the CEB Chairman Mr MMC Ferdinando. Vice Chairman Nalinda Ilangaokoon will take over as the New Chairman CEB,” the Minister tweeted.

Ferdinando was recently reported to have told the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) that a tender for a wind power plant in Mannar had been given to India’s Adani Group as a result of pressure exerted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, however, rejected claims that he had approved such a project to any individual or institution.

The outgoing CEB Chairman had later apologised and retracted his statement. (Colombo Gazette)