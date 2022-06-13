Blinken speaks to Ranil on economic and political challenges

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the Secretary and Prime Minister discussed Sri Lanka’s current economic and political challenges.

The Secretary affirmed the United States’ commitment to the Sri Lankan people during this challenging time and the importance of supporting reforms that address the concerns of all Sri Lankans, including on democratic governance and human rights.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s media unit said that Wickremesinghe, during his telephone conversation with Antony Blinken, explained the current status of the ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund.

He added that Sri Lanka is looking to work closely with the United States and further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Antony Blinken agreed to support Sri Lanka and to promote investment in Sri Lanka after the conclusion of the IMF talks.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to extend his greetings to US President Joe Biden. (Colombo Gazette)