Protest opposite residence of Dhammika Perera

A protest was staged opposite the Colombo residence of businessman Dhammika Perera today.

The protesters, mostly from Gota Go Gama in Galle Face, held placards and protested opposite his residence near the Colombo Museum.

A heavy Police presence was seen near the residence during the peaceful protest.

Perera’s name was gazetted last week as a Member of Parliament from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

SLPP’s General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said Dhammika Perera’s name had been proposed to the Election Commission to fill the National List seat in Parliament made vacant following the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Perera is considered to be a successful investor gaining him the reputation as one of the wealthiest people in Sri Lanka.

He is known as an icon of expertise in corporate re-engineering and revival owing to his uncanny ability to choose his investment portfolio across sectors. (Colombo Gazette)